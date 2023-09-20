Cristiano Ronaldo to finally confront former WWE Champion at Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring the possibility

Several recent reports have suggested that popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo will appear at the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. While his appearance hasn't been confirmed, the possibility of it happening is real, considering Ronaldo is currently based in the Middle East as he plays for Al-Nassr Football Club.

However, the question prevailing right now is, if Ronaldo makes an appearance at WWE, who could the footballer confront? While he might have several options, there is a possibility WWE could book a segment between him and Sheamus. After all, the former world champion took a shot at the 38-year-old sometime ago.

During an interview with BT Sport, The Brawling Brutes' leader called out Cristiano Ronaldo. He said the football veteran wasn't one of the greatest players ever but one of the best in the last decade. Sheamus also addressed the prospect of Ronaldo performing inside the squared circle.

"Is Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest players ever? Absolutely not. But he's one of the best of the last decade. He wouldn't last five minutes in the ring, he's got the showmanship, but no physicality."

Cristiano Ronaldo did not reply to the WWE Superstar. However, if he appears at Crown Jewel, it will be interesting to see whether he finally addresses the matter. While the angle is speculative, WWE could use it to build something big.

Cristiano Ronaldo has met WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio

If Cristiano Ronaldo appears at Crown Jewel and confronts Sheamus, he can look to Rey Mysterio for help. After all, Ronaldo and Mysterio met each other back in the day. The duo seemed to have a warm interaction and even clicked a photo that went viral.

The story behind the duo's meeting was that when WWE hosted a Live event in Madrid in 2009, Real Madrid, a famous football team based in Spain, invited Mysterio to their training ground. Mysterio met several players like Ronaldo, Raul, and Kaka at the club's training facility. Speaking about the experience, the luchador said:

"It was an honor to be invited to visit Real Madrid's training ground and meet Raul, Ronaldo, Kaka, and all the other footballers that play for such a successful team," Mysterio said. "I am looking forward to seeing them again in September when I am back in Madrid and to give them a taste of my own kind of athleticism!"

Hence, considering that the footballer has already met Rey Mysterio, WWE could also explore an angle involving the leader of LWO and Ronaldo at Crown Jewel. Regardless of the storyline, Ronaldo's potential appearance at WWE Crown Jewel could shatter many records.

