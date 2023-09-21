Cristiano Ronaldo's WWE connection is deeper than you think: Know the story

When news of WWE working to get Cristiano Ronaldo to appear at Crown Jewel 2023 went viral, it sent shockwaves across the worlds of football and wrestling. After all, Ronaldo is one of the most popular athletes in the world. While this appearance has not been made official yet, there is a chance it could happen.

Ronaldo's connection with WWE is a little deeper than one might think. While the Portuguese footballer never made an appearance for the Stamford-based promotion, one of Ronaldo's former coaches did. The coach in question is Cristiano Ronaldo's fellow countryman Jose Mourinho.

In 2007, when Mourinho managed Chelsea FC, WWE hosted an event in the UK. During the event, Shane McMahon cut a promo and invited people from the crowd to have a go at him. While doing so, McMahon pointed towards Mourinho and went on to insult his team. Shane McMahon said:

"Wait a minute, I know you. That’s Jose Mourinho, the head coach, if you will, of the Chelsea Football game… What do you say? Uh-uh… you don’t want any of this."

When Mourinho indicated no to the challenge, McMahon proceeded to say that he knew no one would accept his challenge, and that's why he found one of the UK's best wrestlers who beat six men on his own. Once again turning to Mourinho, McMahon mocked him by adding:

“If you can call them men. Actually, I think they were members of your Chelsea Football Club.”

The segment between Shane McMahon and Jose Mourinho was enjoyed by the UK crowd. Mourinho also had a good time as he was spotted backstage after the event clicking photos with Shane and Vince McMahon.

Cristiano Ronaldo is also connected with WWE through Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is one of the biggest babyfaces in wrestling history. There is a certain charm and positivity about the luchador that attracts audiences to him. The same could be seen when WWE hosted an event in Madrid, Spain. During the promotion's visit there, Mysterio was invited to Real Madrid's training ground.

The 48-year-old grabbed this opportunity and met several legendary football players. Cristiano Ronaldo, who was playing for Real Madrid at the time, met with Mysterio and clicked a photo with the luchador. Speaking about his experience meeting the players from Madrid, Mysterio said:

"It was an honor to be invited to visit Real Madrid's training ground and meet Raul, Ronaldo, Kaka, and all the other footballers that play for such a successful team," Mysterio said. "I am looking forward to seeing them again in September when I am back in Madrid and to give them a taste of my own kind of athleticism!"

Given that Cristiano Ronaldo and Rey Mysterio have met each other, if the former makes an appearance at Crown Jewel, WWE could book a brilliant segment involving the two legends. It will be interesting to see the direction WWE takes if Ronaldo makes an appearance for the promotion.

