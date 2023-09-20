Cristiano Ronaldo to team up with The Rock for a dream match in WWE? Exploring the possibility 

The Rock could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo for a dream match shortly. A recent report has revealed that WWE is planning to get Ronaldo on board for Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Since then, fans have started speculating about potential ways the Stamford-based promotion could utilize him at the event.

One potential direction could see the football icon join forces with The People's Champion to take on a menacing WWE duo in a tag match. The pair in question is none other than Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

As you may know, The Brahma Bull returned to confront the A-Town's Finest on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown. Apart from getting involved in a physical confrontation with Theory, Rock also has some score to settle with Grayson Waller, who has been firing verbal volleys at him for quite some time now.

Given that situation, The People's Champion facing the duo in a match makes total sense. The creative team could then have The Rock introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as his tag team partner for the potential match. This possible angle would allow the company to mask the footballer in the ring, with The Brahma Bull doing the bulk of the wrestling.

The Rock once acknowledged Cristiano Ronaldo on Twitter

The Rock and Cristiano Ronaldo are one of the greatest stars of pro wrestling and football, respectively. However, not many know that the Hollywood icon once acknowledged the footballer on social media.

In 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of himself in which he resembled The Rock's classic 1990s look. Following that, NBC Sports Soccer combined the Portuguese footballer's picture with The People's Champion, which went viral on the internet in no time.

This led to The Brahma Bull reacting to the picture. In his tweet, Rock acknowledged Ronaldo, calling him a 'gangster.'

You can check out the tweet below:

"One looks like a gangster with a $1million bucks worth of jewelry on and the other one looks like the buff lunch lady with a fanny pack containing 7 scratch off tickets."

Furthermore, it remains to be seen whether WWE will have the football megastar team up with The Rock to give fans an experience of a lifetime. We will have to wait for Crown Jewel 2023 for any possible explanations.

