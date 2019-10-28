Crown Jewel 2019: 4 Potential finishes for Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 773 // 28 Oct 2019, 21:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will come out on top in the Middle East?

Tyson Fury steps inside a WWE ring for the first time on Thursday night when he battles Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The Monster Among Men and The Gypsy King have had several faceoffs on WWE TV over the past few weeks, dating back to SmackDown's debut on FOX at the beginning of the month.

Fury was at ringside while Strowman was part of a chaotic match on the debut episode of WWE's Blue brand on the FOX Network and later appeared on Monday Night RAW where a promo led to a confrontation between the two men that then developed into a brawl.

WWE COO Triple H then called a press conference where he announced that Tyson Fury would be making his WWE debut at Crown Jewel when WWE travels to the Middle East on October 31st and would go one-on-one with The Monster Among Men.

Even though on paper there can only be one winner to this match, there are several potential finishes that could take place here.

#4. Tyson Fury defeats The Monster Among Men

Will Fury be able to overcome Strowman?

WWE has brought in a number of athletes over the years, including a number of boxers like Mike Tyson and Floyd "Money" Mayweather and it appears that much of the time WWE allows these athletes to pick up the win.

After all, Fury's inclusion in the show has brought a number of eyes on the product and will help WWE's audience numbers when it comes to Crown Jewel which could be why he's the most likely winner in their upcoming match.

It's also worth remembering that Fury is a World Champion boxer, which means that he only has to land one punch and Strowman will be down for much longer than a three count.

1 / 4 NEXT