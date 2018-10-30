5 Things WWE Should Not Do In The Braun Strowman vs Brock Lesnar Match

Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar will face off for the Universal title at Crown Jewel

At the Crown Jewel event later this week, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar will battle it out once more, for the vacant Universal title, which was relinquished by Roman Reigns last week on RAW.

What was supposed to be a triple threat match is now a one-on-one match between Strowman and Lesnar, which was hyped up on this week's RAW.

The match against Strowman will be Lesnar's first match in the WWE since losing the Universal title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, in August. The Beast looks incredibly fit and lean, having got back into USADA's testing pool for his future UFC match, while Strowman is his dominating self.

Here, we look at 5 things WWE should not do in the match between Strowman and Lesnar, at Crown Jewel, on Friday.

#1 Triple threat match

Strowman attacks Baron Corbin as Lesnar looks on

Following Reigns' withdrawal from the match, there have been reports that a third person would be added to the match for the Universal title.

Recent reports have suggested that Drew McIntyre, who is much-loved with WWE management, and has no match currently at Crown Jewel, could be added to the Universal title match.

While it ties in with the feud he is having with Strowman and that he's a Superstar who could be one of the next top guys in the WWE roster, his addition to the match will feel rushed. In all likelihood, McIntyre - if he's added to the match - will probably be there to take the pin, as WWE may not want Lesnar or Strowman to be pinned.

There's also the possibility of Baron Corbin being added to the match after he assaulted Strowman on this week's RAW and was then thrown around by The Monster Among Men like a ragdoll. This would also not be a good choice for a third person in the match as Corbin is not anywhere near the level of Strowman or Lesnar, and once again, his addition to the match would feel rushed.

