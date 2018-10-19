×
Crown Jewel: Dream Booking the WWE World Cup Bracket

blake sexton
ANALYST
Feature
85   //    19 Oct 2018, 05:30 IST

John Cena made his WWE debut against Kurt Angle in 2002
The WWE World Cup tournament will take place at WWE Crown Jewel on Friday, November 2, 2018. John Cena, Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, The Miz, & Rey Mysterio will all compete in this tournament.

These 8 men are among the best wrestlers that WWE currently has on the main roster and will hope to prove who truly is WWE's best superstar in the world (or to be more accurate, the best in America).

There will be four first-round matches in the WWE World Cup Tournament. The first match should be none other than John Cena vs Kurt Angle. John Cena and Kurt Angle have faced off many times over the past 15 plus years. It is only right that these two part-timers face off in the first round. This way the winner will look like even more of a threat.

The second match should be Dolph Ziggler vs Seth Rollins. These two men have faced off several times this year on Monday Night Raw. It is only right that Monday Night Raw's 2 workhorses get a chance to have another great match and steal the show at WWE Crown Jewel.

The third match should be Rey Mysterio vs The Miz. Rey Mysterio and The Miz have faced off before. In fact, The Miz successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio at SummerSlam 2012. The two will have the opportunity to face off once again, which is great, since The Miz has definitely grown as a performer since 2012.

The final match of the first round should be Randy Orton vs Jeff Hardy. The two had an excellent match at Hell in a Cell. Jeff Hardy only lost that match because he took an unnecessary risk. It would be interesting to see Jeff Hardy take a different approach in a rematch between the two.


Here is what the bracket should look like.
Here is what the bracket should look like.

