Current champion to dethrone Dominik Mysterio and become a double champion? Potential WWE swerve explored

Dominik Mysterio stunned the masses when he won the NXT North American Championship. This was Dominik's first singles championship in his tenure as a wrestler.

While the champion has been successful in defending the title on numerous occasions, his reign could be in jeopardy if Rey Mysterio decides to revisit his feud with his son. Rey is currently the United States Champion, and will look for an opportunity to become a double champion, to add one more achievement to his impressive resume.

Dominik and Rey have a storied history together. Dominik's resentment of his father keeping him in his shadow was the initial spark of their feud. The animosity eventually led into a match at WrestleMania 39. Rey came out victorious in that outing after months of torture from Dom. Now, the legendary wrestler could look to add another win against his son to his resume.

In WWE's The Bump, the Hall of Famer said that he was proud of Dominik Mysterio for becoming the champion, but he also promised to take the title away from him.

"The fact that he’s succeeding and becoming his person, he’s already his person. You don’t know how many times I would have loved to call him up and say, ‘Congratulations, son, you’re killing it.’ But it hurts. Unfortunately, I can’t do it, and that really hurts. I wish things could be different. But as a father, despite our differences. I’m extremely proud of what he’s doing and what he’s conquering. He just better not step in the ring with me because I will take that North American Title." [H/T SeScoops]

Dominik Mysterio turned out to be not just arguably WWE's biggest villain, but also the most despised heel in all of pro wrestling of late. The amount of attention he is currently receiving is unprecedented in recent years.

If a feud between father and son is reignited, it will be must-see television. We'll have to wait and see what the future has in store for them now that they are on different brands.

Will Rhea and Dominik Mysterio stick with the group?

Supposedly, while everyone in the Judgment Day is on the same level, things are slowly starting to change. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are at odds with one another, and both want their time to shine in the spotlight.

The group's unity seemingly has begun to crack, as tension mounts. WWE may be preparing a major breakup storyline for the faction, with minor cracks becoming big problems for the group as a whole.

What will happen to Rhea and Dominik amid all the chaos? Even though the stable doesn't have a clear leader, Rhea seems to be holding the group together. What if the ongoing tension between Balor and Priest led to Dominik and Rhea losing their cool, and leave the group, bringing Judgment Day down on their own?

With a lot of superstars currently toiling in the WWE's mid-card, they would love to join Dominik and Rhea to reinvigorate their careers. Let's keep an eye on the group for the next few weeks.

