Current Champion offers to replace Roman Reigns and face Goldberg at WWE WrestleMania 36

Matt Riddle has taken to Twitter to jokingly offer to replace Roman Reigns in the Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin is reporting that Reigns asked to be removed from the match, which was due to be filmed at the Performance Center this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, because he has an impaired immune system from his battle with leukemia and he does not want to risk his health.

A new opponent for Goldberg has since been reported by the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer (spoilers here), but that has not stopped Riddle from attempting to set up a match against the man who he has repeatedly mocked in recent years.

I’m here for you Willy G if you need anything, like a new opponent for Wrestlemania just let not your bro know 🤙 #imnotyourbro #bro #stallion pic.twitter.com/Q2L4SrapKo — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) March 27, 2020

Riddle’s “#imnotyourbro” hashtag is in reference to Goldberg telling him “I’m not your bro” when the NXT Tag Team Champion called him “Bro” during their backstage interaction at SummerSlam 2019.

Matt Riddle and Goldberg’s history

While Matt Riddle and Goldberg have never met in a WWE ring, the two men have exchanged words on numerous occasions online and in media interviews.

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy in 2019, Riddle explained that his derogatory comments about the Universal Champion are based on his work-rate and wrestling ability.

“With Goldberg, I was never even really wanting a match. I mean, I would take it for sure. He's Bill Goldberg, you know? The guy is money. At the same time, I never wanted a match. It was more so my opinion on his work-rate and his wrestling - not his ability to generate money or put butts in seats.”