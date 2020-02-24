Current champion reveals shocking injury

A big blow for Triple H and his NXT brand

Having successfully defended the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Lio Rush on last week's episode of WWE NXT, Jordan Devlin was set for another title defense tonight, only this time 'The Irish Ace' was scheduled to put his PROGRESS Tag Title on the line against the team of Anthony Henry and JD Drake.

However, that wasn't the case to be, as prior to tonight's PROGRESS Chapter 103 event, Devlin took to Twitter and revealed that he has been sidelined with an elbow injury and will be out of action for some time.

Jordan Devlin reveals injury

Jordan Devlin was scheduled to defend the PROGRESS Wrestling Tag Team Titles alongside his partner Scotty Davis, however, 'The Irish Ace' wasn't able to make the trip to the Electric Ballroom in London.

Devlin later took to Twitter and stated that he is currently dealing with elbow bursitis, as he sent out the following message:

As Devlin's replacement, Eddie Kingston decided to step in as Davis' tag team partner for the scheduled match against Henry and Drake. And, as of now, it remains to be seen how long it takes for the reigning NXT Cruiserweight Champion to make his return.

Nevertheless, we wish Devlin a speedy recovery and hope to see him make his return to WWE TV at the earliest.