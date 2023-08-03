Current Champion's wife needs to return to WWE to elevate popular SmackDown tag team

Maxxine Dupri has been pushed forward into a new role on Monday Night RAW over the past few months, leaving behind Mace and Mansoor, known to the WWE Universe as Maximum Male Models.

The duo hasn't been seen on TV for several months, and since Maxxine and Max have now left the stable, they are in need of a new manager if they make their return to SmackDown.

(🦥) @deonteddj



Her entire gimmick is ‘the fashionista’



Her boyfriend, Gunther is on Smackdown.



They love main roster name changes.



I see the vision. It makes sense for Jinny to be Maxxine Dupri.Her entire gimmick is ‘the fashionista’Her boyfriend, Gunther is on Smackdown.They love main roster name changes.I see the vision. pic.twitter.com/mYxjTiIqV4

One person that many fans believe could be revealed as Maxxine Dupri's replacement is Gunther's wife Jinny. The former NXT UK Superstar was climbing through the ranks in WWE and had a gimmick that was inspired by her love of fashion.

Maxxine Dupri was a gimmick that was seemingly shortlived with Maximum Male Models and could now be replaced.

The 35-year-old former star made the decision to retire from the business back in January due to a concussion. But a return as the manager of the Maximum Male Models wouldn't require Jinny to take any bumps and could fit her perfectly.

Gunther has been dominating WWE over the past year

While his wife has been on the sidelines, Gunther has been dominating WWE in her absence and has already completed a year as Intercontinental Champion.

Imperium appears to be stepping into much bigger feuds, which means that a female could be pushed to join their group in the near future, and if not for Jinny's injury, it's likely that he could have chosen her.

The couple officially tied the knot back in May after several months of speculation about their personal life, but it's unclear what the future now holds for the former NXT UK star since retirements in the wrestling world are usually short-lived.

Do you think Jinny would be the perfect manager to bring Maximum Male Models back to TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.