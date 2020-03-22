Current Champion says Brock Lesnar is the best wrestler in the world

Brock Lesnar is currently set to defend the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.

A current WWE champion has labeled 'The Beast Incarnate' as the best wrestler in the world.

Brock Lesnar

WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER recently sat down for an interview with SPORT1 and during the conversation, the frontman of Imperium was asked who he feels is currently the best wrestler in the world.

Having shared the ring with some of the absolute best in the business throughout his career, WALTER said that he feels reigning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is currently the best wrestler in the world and is at the top of the food chain worldwide.

While speaking to SPORT1 recently, WALTER stated that Brock Lesnar is currently at the summit of the Pro Wrestling business and is the most successful and best wrestler. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"You can't just answer a question like that. Wrestling is not a competitive sport, it has a lot to do with personal taste. For me, Brock Lesnar is at the top of the food chain worldwide."

The reigning WWE UK Champion further said Lesnar is financially the most successful wrestler and doesn't necessarily have to work as much as the others on the WWE roster.

"He is the most successful and best wrestler. He is financially the most successful but does not have to work as much as others. He is not over-present and you can not see enough of him. He is very smart and is currently at the top for me."

As of now, WALTER is currently engaged in a feud against Finn Balor on WWE NXT UK and the two men are expected to face each other for the NXT UK title once WWE business picks up as usual.