Current Champion 'starstruck' after seeing Brock Lesnar backstage

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion

Jordan Devlin has admitted that he was “pretty starstruck” when he walked past Brock Lesnar backstage at a WWE event.

Speaking to talkSPORT host and Sportskeeda special correspondent Alex McCarthy, the NXT Cruiserweight Champion said he now works alongside two of his favorite wrestlers growing up – Triple H and Shawn Michaels – in NXT and NXT UK, so he does not have time to “fan-girl” around them.

He did, however, say that Lesnar left a big impression on him when he encountered the WWE Champion in the backstage area.

"I was pretty starstruck when I walked past Brock Lesnar backstage. He was a pretty big deal when I was a young wrestling fan – The Next Big Thing, obviously – then, so many years later you see him and he’s still at the top of the industry. It’s pretty cool. And he’s absolutely massive [laughs]."

Devlin recently opened up on various wrestling topics in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy. Check out some of the highlights below.

One of the laziest comparisons in wrestling today is definitely @Jordan_Devlin1 and the star who trained him, @FinnBalor - but The Irish Ace was trained by another man, and an incredibly underrated talent, in @PaulTraceyLOTM!



I asked Jordan Devlin about Paul Tracey’s influence. pic.twitter.com/ThdaFKKrr8 — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 25, 2020

Jordan Devlin and Brock Lesnar in WWE

Jordan Devlin began working for WWE in 2017 and recently won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship from Angel Garza in a Fatal 4-Way match at the Worlds Collide event.

Brock Lesnar, meanwhile, has defended his WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez, Rey Mysterio and Ricochet in recent months and he is currently preparing to face Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36.