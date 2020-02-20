Current Champion wants massive WWE retirement match against Triple H

Triple H.

Triple H is used to the suit and ties now but that doesn't mean he won't reach out for his wrestling boots in the future. The Game's in-ring career has been reduced to a few special attraction matches and there will come a time when the 50-year-old veteran will have his retirement match.

Many Superstars would like to do the honours of retiring Triple H and Adam Cole is one of them.

During a recent interview with Steel Chair Magazine, the current WWE NXT Champion was asked about possibly giving Triple H a send-off and Cole admitted that he wouldn't pass up the opportunity.

Cole said that many NXT talents would readily accept the offer to face Triple H in his final match. Cole even stated that he idolized Triple H and Shawn Michaels while growing up and working with the two legends on NXT has been an insightful experience.

Anybody on our roster would agree. We all idolized Triple H or Shawn Michaels as kids, and now we’ve grown up, we’re working together with them. We’re really getting to see their minds and not only how smart they are, but how much they absolutely love this job. I wouldn’t pass that up for the world, that absolutely is something that I would love to do. I know many NXT talents feel the same way, and I definitely know a bunch of fans would love it.

Would you like to see Adam Cole retire Triple H somewhere down the line? If not, who would you want to see The Cerebral Assassin face in his final match?