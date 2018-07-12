Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Current Champions in WWE Ranked in Order of Popularity According to Google Trends Web Search

Archit Sahay
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.74K   //    12 Jul 2018, 13:41 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

Every championship on every WWE brand has a different level of prestige associated to it. However, Google Trends helps us know is it the championship that makes the champion or the champion who makes the championship. Lets find out who is on top and who is at the bottom among the current title holders on the main roster based on their web search popularity in the last 12 months. The requisite comparative Google Trends links to the respective google trend pages are as follows:-

https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?q=%2Fm%2F0vshqbr,%2Fm%2F0127pt2p,%2Fm%2F0c02jbr,%2Fm%2F076tz4b

https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?q=%2Fm%2F076tz4b,%2Fm%2F07lx2h,%2Fm%2F01zqb7,%2Fm%2F0121lj7n

https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?q=%2Fm%2F0121lj7n,%2Fm%2F033123,%2Fm%2F037s35,%2Fm%2F0102pkzb,%2Fm%2F01txyn


#11 Cedric Alexander: Cruiser-weight Champion


Age of Alexander!
Age of Alexander!

Cedric is one of the best wrestlers of this year so far. It is the limited viewership of 205 live which holds him down. Neither is is the cruiser-weight Championship ever contestant for on any pay per view main show. Therefore, it is not surprising find him in this position.


#10 Rowan: Smackdown Tag Team Champion


Fierce looking Rowan
Fierce looking Rowan

Rowan is definitely good in the ring for a man of his size. However, he happens to be the least popular champion on the main roster. Maybe due to his combined identity with Harper as the Bludgeon Brothers. Still, as long as he is pushed like he is being right now things will keep on going north for him.

Page 1 of 10 Next
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Alexa Bliss Leisure Reading
The 10 most popular WWE superstars, according to Google...
RELATED STORY
The 10 most popular women in WWE, according to Google...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler discloses hilarious original name...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE US Title Reigns You May Not Remember
RELATED STORY
WWE Diva Search winners: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
25 ways WWE could make Raw better in 2018
RELATED STORY
Six Best Moments of Brock Lesnar in the WWE 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Monday Night Raw Viewership Hits All-Time Low
RELATED STORY
5 Top moments of Roman Reigns in WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: When Brock Lesnar Will Be Able To Compete In...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us