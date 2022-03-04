Current plan for Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship match at MSG ahead of WrestleMania 38 - Reports

Brock Lesnar is set to defend the WWE Championship against a top superstar at Madison Square Garden on March 5th, 2022. The champion was initially set to face Bobby Lashley on Saturday. However, Lashley will be replaced because he's recovering from an injury. According to a new report, the plan is to weave the match at MSG into Lesnar's ongoing storyline with Roman Reigns.

The Beast Incarnate won the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber last month. If he manages to retain the title this weekend, he will go on to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a title unification match at WrestleMania 38.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that the advertisement has removed Lashley as Brock Lesnar's challenger for the show. Another big change is that Seth Rollins has been removed as Reigns' opponent for the MSG show.

''They’ve pulled Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins’ names from being advertised as Lesnar and Reigns’ opponents," wrote Meltzer. "As noted, originally Rollins was going to be champion during Mania season but things changed when Reigns missed Day 1 due to COVID, and to make a happening, the decision was made to put the WWE title on Lesnar in the multi-person match that Rollins was originally supposed to win.''

Brock Lesnar's match at MSG to have major storyline repercussions

Meltzer's report also noted that the company plans to film Brock Lesnar's WWE Championship match in order to advance his storyline with Reigns leading into WrestleMania 38:

''The plan at this point is to professionally film the Lesnar match, so the idea is that there will be something storyline related coming out of the match," wrote Meltzer.

Given the magnitude of Lesnar's looming bout with Reigns, it's fair to assume that he'll retain his title on Saturday. WWE has continued to promote their unification bout as the biggest match in WrestleMania history.

Who do you hope to see Lesnar face on Saturday? Sound off below!

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Brock Lesnar? Yes No 76 votes so far