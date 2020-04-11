Current RAW Superstar challenges Bayley for first-time-ever match

The former NXT Women's Champion wants to get a shot at the SmackDown Women's Champion.

This will be the first time these two will lock horns if the match happens.

Bayley and Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retained her title at WrestleMania 36 when she defended it against four other Superstars of the Blue brand. It seems that she has run out of competition over on SmackDown and she may have to face off against some RAW Superstars.

One RAW Superstar has laid out a challenge as Kairi Sane, former Women's Tag Team Champion, has challenged Bayley for the title. During this week's SmackDown, Sane Tweeted that she wants to wrestle Bayley.

The two Superstars have never faced each other on WWE television as they were only briefly on the same brand, last year on SmackDown. Sane and her tag team partner Asuka were drafted to RAW in the WWE Draft last year, which meant that Asuka and Bayley have not had the chance to face each other.

Sane has only been a tag team wrestler since being called up to the main roster last year, teaming with Asuka to win the Women's Tag Team titles once, which they lost to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross at WrestleMania 36. Most fans now want to see Sane as a singles Superstar as the former NXT Women's Champion has a lot to offer as a singles wrestler.