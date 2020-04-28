Current SmackDown Superstar reveals his WWE status

He has been out since late last year

The Lucha House Party has been a fixture on SmackDown for some time right now. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado have been in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture and last week scored an upset victory over former champions, The Miz and John Morrison. However, one person who has been missing for quite some time now is Kalisto.

The former Cruiserweight and United States Champion has not been on WWE TV since late last year. Many fans feared he might have been let go by the company as many Superstars were released in the past few weeks. Kalisto has now released a video revealing that he is still with WWE and has been off TV because of an injury sustained in December.

“The answer is yes,” Kalisto said. “But unfortunately, I got hurt back on December 31st at the Staples Center in LA. So I ended up having an AC separation on my shoulder and some ligament tear. Thank God, no surgery, but it’s a longer recovery. And I’m taking my time to come back and I want to come back 100%.” [H/T: 411Mania]

You can watch the full video below.

Kalisto in WWE

Kalisto has been in WWE since 2013 and had formed a popular team in NXT with Sin Cara. They held the NXT Tag Team Championships once. The Luchador made his main roster debut in 2015 and won his first singles title in 2016 by winning the US Championship. He has held the twice.

Kalisto has also won the Cruiserweight Championship once and formed the Lucha House Party with Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in 2018. The trio has feuded with the likes of The Revival, The Ascension and The B-Team.

As mentioned above, the three have been in the tag team title picture always with their latest shot at the SmackDown Championships coming during the Elimination Chamber PPV. With Metalik and Dorado defeating The Miz and John Morrison last week, the stable could be in for a push.

Advertisement

We wish Kalisto a speedy recovery and a quick return to the ring.