Current SmackDown Superstar told Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young that he wants a Nexus reunion in WWE (Exclusive)

Current SmackDown Superstar told Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young that he wants a Nexus reunion in WWE

The Nexus.

The second edition of The Rosser Rewind with Fred Rosser AKA Darren Young and host Korey Gunz revolved around the WrestleMania 30 PPV.

The WWE veteran spoke on various topics relating to the historic PPV while also revealing backstage details regarding many of his colleagues who are in the WWE.

Rosser was part of WrestleMania 30's Andre The Giant Battle Royal, which was incidentally the inaugural edition of the match, in which he was eliminated by Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater of the 3MB.

Korey Gunz asked Rosser about his thoughts regarding the rise of the 3MB members in recent years. Rosser had nothing but nice things to say about each of the three Superstars.

Rosser revealed that Slater is one of his best friends on the roster who he still keeps in touch with. He also stated that Slater, who was drafted to SmackDown recently, wants the Nexus faction to reunite in the WWE.

Heath, out of all the guys on the roster, he's probably one of my best friends. On the roster, still staying compact, I'm close to his family. Heath is a guy that every time I see him backstage, when I visit, or just on social media, he always says and Curt Hawkins, Curt Hawkins will co-sign to this, he will say 'We need to have a Nexus reunion! We need to have a Nexus reunion! And I just crack up laughing. Heath wants to have a Nexus reunion.

Heath Slater and Darren Young were part of the original Nexus group when the stable debuted back in 2010.

Rosser explained a dream scenario of how Daniel Bryan, who was also a part of The Nexus, can play a role in getting the faction back together. Bryan returned to TV with a new look, which was reminiscent of his Nexus days.

Rosser believes that it would be a great idea to get the Nexus back together to feud with the likes of Roman Reigns or any of the top factions currently in the company.

He also praised Slater for being a great guy and one of the last known survivors from the original Nexus group.

I always say on my podcast that with Daniel Bryan's new look now, he looks like the old Daniel Bryan from when we did the Nexus invasion. And also I said, 'Hmm, it will be good if WWE brought back the old Nexus to feud with Roman Reigns or whatever faction is heavy in WWE at the moment.

It will be cool if we kind of brought them back, with Daniel Bryan himself. That's something that I have mentioned on my podcast. But Heath always says that. Heath is a great guy and he is pretty much the sole survivor. David Otunga, I'm not sure what he does with the company. Yeah, he does the pre-show panels. Heath Slater is the only one that is active on the main rosters. I am very happy for him.

