Current superstar reveals similarity between him and The Rock

On his interview with The Irish Sun, current WWE Superstar Damian Priest talked about a similarity between him and The Rock.

Priest has done well on RAW ever since he was called to the main roster following his 2021 Royal Rumble appearance. He has even picked up wins against big names like The Miz and Elias.

In his latest interview with The Irish Sun, Priest revealed his Mount Rushmore of Pro-wrestling and talked similarities with WWE legend The Rock. Priest stated that he and The Rock both came from nothing.

“And The Rock – just the way he is, not just the wrestling. I came from a similar background. I came from nothing.”

When asked, Priest picked The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels for his Mount Rushmore.

Unreal. Not only my first ever pro wrestling match, but first time I ever wrestled in front of people

(15,000+ in Corpus Christi, Texas).

Broke as hell, willing to work hard and thought my fanny pack was cool. https://t.co/xDOLYBw7xl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 11, 2021

The Rock paid his dues before making it big in WWE

Damian Priest couldn't be more right while talking about The Rock coming from nothing. Despite being the son of Rocky Johnson, a famous pro-wrestler, The Rock had to work his way up the business. For years, The Great One struggled and worked incredibly hard to become a professional wrestler before finally making his way to WWE in the mid-90s.

Initially dubbed Rocky Maivia, he was severely bashed by fans for being a generic babyface with no personality. The hate got to a point where he was getting bombarded with chants of "Die Rocky Die!" Later, the young gun had a character change, thus resulting in the birth of The Rock, possibly the most entertaining gimmick in pro-wrestling history.

18 yrs ago today, I went 1 on 1 with The Great One! It’s a debt I can never repay. So much respect for @TheRock @WWE pic.twitter.com/4N7C6BRTkQ — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 11, 2021

The Rock had a pretty successful career in WWE and is an 8-time WWE Champion. He has inspired a long list of wrestlers to try their hands in the business and make a living as WWE Superstars.

Priest is one of those wrestlers, and his fans are hopeful that WWE handles him well on the main roster. Currently, it looks like Priest will be involved in a major program heading into WrestleMania 37 alongside 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny.