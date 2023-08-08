Current WWE champion to debut on RAW as 33-year-old star's love interest after Maxxine slapped and rejected him? Exploring the potential romance

This week on WWE RAW, a new romance storyline appeared to start as a top name approached Maxxine. While she rejected the approach, this could easily give rise to a new storyline in WWE, where the real-life partner of the star debuts on RAW. Although rejected by Maxxine, Ludwig may find himself pairing up with real-life significant other, Tiffany Stratton.

This week on WWE RAW, backstage, Gunther's fellow Imperium member, Ludwig Kaiser, approached a member of Alpha Academy, Maxxine Dupri. He said he had kept an eye on her over the recent weeks and complimented her.

This came after Gunther was set to face Chad Gable, who won a Fatal Four-way match to qualify as the next contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

While talking to her, Kaiser advised her to leave Alpha Academy, saying she showed promise and would not go far with Otis or Gable. However, she slapped Kaiser across the face, rejecting him immediately, when it was clear he was flirting with her while trying to get her to abandon her friends.

Now, Tiffany Stratton, who is actually in a relationship with Ludwig Kaiser, might be the perfect person to bring up to the main roster in such a storyline. With Imperium and Alpha Academy crossing paths, the NXT Women's Champion's involvement in the storyline might be for the best.

It would let the Alpha Academy member have a proper feud while making room for mixed tag matches. Their real-life chemistry would also come into play making for a convincing romantic storyline.

Maxxine has made an impact since starting to wrestle on WWE RAW

While she was first seen as only a manager, since beginning to wrestle after becoming a part of Alpha Academy, Maxxine Dupri has created an immediate impact.

The star has won her matches against more experienced opponents while also getting over with the fans in recent months.

Now, it remains to be seen how this plays out with the star and if Tiffany Stratton jumps to the main roster.

