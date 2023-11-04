Current WWE champion to face punishment for breaking character on SmackDown? Exploring potential swerve

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of Crown Jewel was a stacked show that included a Donnybrooks match and the main event showdown between Bianca Belair and Bayley.

One segment that caught many fans by surprise was the weigh-in between Rey Mysterio and Logan Paul, which appeared to go as planned until the face-to-face between the two men.

Paul and Mysterio exchanged words, which led to the latter slapping his challenger before the two men brawled, and he hit him with the mic.

Expand Tweet

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had made a point of telling the two men not to allow things to get physical before it happened, which makes it even more strange that a face would decide to attack with a weapon.

Rey Mysterio to face punishment for his actions against Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown?

Rey Mysterio is one of the company's most popular stars, and the angle was a parody of his brawl with Dillon Danis last month ahead of their boxing match in Manchester, England.

That being said, Aldis can't condone Mysterio's actions, and there has to be some punishment to show that he has authority. The SmackDown General Manager has only been in the role for a few weeks, and he needs to make a statement.

While the punishment may only be a fine or a short suspension following their title match tomorrow night at Crown Jewel, it could be enough to send a message.

Paul will be pushing for Aldis to ensure that something like this doesn't happen again, while many fans question if this could be the beginning of a long overdue heel turn for Mysterio.

Do you think Mysterio could be teasing a heel turn after resorting to using a weapon on WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here