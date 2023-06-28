Current WWE champion's wife may be forced to step in to even the odds at Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank is now mere days away, and there are already a number of combustible elements heading into the World Heavyweight Championship match.

Becky Lynch has made it clear that for her, this match is a conflict of interest since it includes the man who trained her and the man she married. At the same time, it's hard to believe that Lynch would allow her husband to be beaten down by The Judgment Day if the numbers game went against him.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Damn Becky Lynch just destroyed Rhea right there Damn Becky Lynch just destroyed Rhea right there 💀 https://t.co/hxX9877whL

At the moment, Finn Balor knows that he has backup if he needs it, and he will exploit this in order to win the World Heavyweight Championship. But will Becky Lynch be able to make the save?

Will Becky Lynch set her sights on Rhea Ripley at WWE Money in the Bank?

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch have teased a match several times in recent months, most recently on RAW when the two superstars came face to face backstage.

It's clear that this match is being pushed forward for a high-profile event, but if Lynch is able to come out of her Money in the Bank ladder match unscathed, then there is nothing stopping her from defending her husband from The Nightmare.

Ripley has been interfering in matches and taking out male superstars for much of the year, and someone needs to step in and make it clear that she has crossed the line.

Becky Lynch will be at Money in the Bank, and Rhea Ripley will likely make her presence known in Balor's match. So if The Judgment Day member interferes, The Man will put her in the place and possibly set up a huge match between them at SummerSlam.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will attack Seth Rollins at WWE Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes