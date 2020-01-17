Current WWE employee heavily criticises Monday Night RAW in angry public rant

Will Vince McMahon be happy with Corey Grave's public criticism?

Over the last few weeks, Monday Night RAW has been firing on all cylinders, with this week's episode in particular being very entertaining. However, one of the more controversial aspects of RAW's programming so far this year as been the Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley angle.

This angle has been one of WWE's longest running main roster storylines and has even grown larger to encompass a returning Liv Morgan as well. Whilst most people seem to share my opinion that RAW has improved under Paul Heyman's watch, the messy relationship angle has extremely divided opinion.

One person who clearly isn't enjoying the angle very much is WWE's own Corey Graves, who bizarrely decided to publicly slam Monday Night RAW with some pretty heavy criticism.

This is what Graves had to say on his After The Bell Podcast,

"Last night I wasted three hours of my life enduring what was an insufferable television show. RAW was not all bad, but it left me with a really bad taste in my mouth.”

Whilst it seems unusual for a current employee of WWE to slam their own product so publicly and definitively, it's worth noting that Graves is perpetuating a 'all bets are off' approach on his podcast and often says something that warrants him to add, "I'll probably be fired for this."

