"You're coming into our home"- Current WWE star cuts a heated promo on Logan Paul

WWE Superstar Ciampa fired a warning shot at Logan Paul ahead of the latter's match against The Miz at SummerSlam.

The social media sensation inked a deal with the Stamford-based promotion last month. He wasted no time in making his intentions clear, stating that he's coming after The Miz for backstabbing him at WrestleMania. The match between the two was made official on RAW last week.

Ciampa, who has been associating himself with the A-Lister over the last few weeks, had a few tough words for Paul. Here's what the former NXT Champion said on RAW Talk:

"We're in Madison Square Garden and I'm looking at Logan Paul's face all over Monday night RAW. A guy who hasn't been here for a damn cup of tea. 18 years, two-time Grand Slam champion, and you're asking what does it mean? This is a guy who was kicked out of the damn locker room, packed up his bags, and told to go home. And he said, no. He said, this is my home. This [is] WWE. [It's] My home, Miz's home, Maryse's home. Logan Paul, at SummerSlam, you're coming into our home and you're not invited, that's what it means." (from 1:00 to 1:42)

Logan Paul started off this week's WWE RAW with a brawl against The Miz

Logan Paul was slated to host a live edition of Impaulsive on RAW this week. However, as RAW went on the air, the YouTuber was already in the middle of a brawl with The Miz.

The commentary later confirmed that Paul had called The A-Lister out before the show went on air, which led to a wild melee between the two.

Logan will be wrestling his first match as an official WWE Superstar at SummerSlam. His last match for the promotion came at WrestleMania, where he teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios.

Logan Paul displayed amazing athletic abilities and unmatched charisma in the ring during his bout at the Show of Shows. While fans loved to root against him during that time, he is now the babyface heading into the match at SummerSlam.

