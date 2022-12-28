Current WWE star likely to defend their title inside the Elimination Chamber - Reports

With WWE soon beginning its road to WrestleMania, one key show ahead of the Grandest Stage of Them All is Elimination Chamber. Reports today have suggested that the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, will defend his belt at the Premium Live Event.

Elimination Chamber will showcase the chamber match itself, which sees six stars competing against one another, as two start, with a new combatant entering the match every three to four minutes after waiting in a plexiglass pod.

According to a recent report from Xero News, the Austrian star is set to defend his championship on Saturday, February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Canada.

"Gunther is likely to defend the Intercontinental Championship inside the Elimination Chamber against Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, LA Knight & Drew Mcintyre in Montreal."

The first-ever Elimination Chamber match took place at Survivor Series 2002, which saw Shawn Michaels outlast five other stars to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther is keen to face a major WWE Superstar

In recent weeks, reports have suggested that the current Intercontinental Champion may face off against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 next April in Los Angeles.

During a recent interview with WMBD TV in Illinois, Gunther picked the Beast Incarnate as his dream WWE opponent.

"If I had to pin it down to one name, I’d say it’s Brock Lesnar at the moment. When I was young and watching WWE, I enjoyed watching his matches. Later on when I progressed in my career, I was able to watch wrestling and analyze how people work. He’s always been somebody I was impressed with. He’s one of the best to ever do it. I think that’s the biggest possible challenge for me at the moment." (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Since defeating former champion Ricochet this past June, Gunther has shone with the prestigious belt, adding further legitimacy to the historic championship.

