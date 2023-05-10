Current WWE Superstar "so close" to returning from long-term injury

Having been out of action for quite some time, a second-generation WWE Superstar has revealed that she is very close to returning to the ring.

After making her debut for the company in April 2022, up-and-coming NXT star Arianna Grace picked up an ACL injury last October. Since then, the daughter of Santino Marella has been away from active competition.

With her injury close to being fully healed, Grace recently sent a message to her fans on social media. The star revealed that she is excited about her imminent return to NXT.

"Can’t wait to get back to NXT! so close to recovery!!!!! #WWENXT wish I was in the women’s championship tournament tonight," Grace wrote.

Despite having been in the company for just over a year, Arianna Grace has competed against many other major stars, including Indi Hartwell, Roxanne Perez, and Nikkita Lyons.

Will Santino Marella return to WWE?

After being released from WWE in May 2016, Marella has made some sporadic appearances on the company's programming. However, some are keen to see the former Intercontinental Champion back in the promotion as a full-time competitor.

On the Ignorance Is Strength podcast, Santino Marella, who recently wrestled for IMPACT Wrestling, said he would be open to returning for a one-off appearance in a future Royal Rumble Match.

"I would like (...) especially because a couple of years ago, I came back as Santina in 2020. I would like to actually come back as Santino. I think people would really appreciate that.” [H/T Fightful]

The former Intercontinental Champion has a storied history when it comes to the Men's Royal Rumble Match. He was part of the fastest elimination of all time after Kane threw him over the top rope in 2009.

Does Santino Marella deserve a spot in the Hall of Fame? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

