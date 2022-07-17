Current WWE Superstar has two-word reaction to being rejected by Goldberg 

Riddle has reacted to being rejected by WWE Legend Goldberg on his Instagram page, after the veteran made it clear that he wasn't his bro.

Goldberg is one of the biggest names to come out of the business, but he has made a fair amount of enemies throughout the course of his career.

Another star who wasn't favored during his early years in WWE was Riddle. The former United States Champion sent several insults to Goldberg on social media following his match against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia, which led to an interesting confrontation between the two men.

After an interaction backstage at SummerSlam back in 2019, Riddle called Goldberg "bro" to which he responded with "I'm not your bro."

The video was recently shared on WWE Network's Instagram page where Riddle then put it on his Instagram story with the tag "Good times." Riddle has since been able to put this behind him, but his conflict with Goldberg was well documented.

Riddle and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg are reportedly "all good now"

Riddle and Goldberg had some issues a few years ago after The Original Bro shared some interesting tweets aimed at the Hall of Famer.

Despite their early issues, Riddle spoke to TalkSPORT last year where he revealed that he's managed to get on the same page as Goldberg.

“He’s like me; if you just listen to the dirt sheets or watch me do interviews, you might hate me [laughs],'' said Riddle. "But in real life, I’m a pretty nice guy. I talk crap, but that’s just to drum up interest. He realises that – I think we’re all good," (via TalkSport)

Goldberg's contract ran out earlier this year, but there are now rumors that he could be making a return for his 25th anniversary, which will take place in September.

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Goldberg make another appearance for WWE? Yes No 8 votes so far