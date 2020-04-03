Current WWE Superstar wants to manage Sasha Banks; wishes to be managed by Paul Heyman

He recently did a Q&A session on his official Twitter handle.

The Superstar also picked MVP as a potential manager.

Sasha Banks and Paul Heyman

WWE NXT Superstar Lio Rush recently did a Q&A session on his Twitter handle and touched upon a bunch of topics. He was asked by a fan who would he choose if he could have any manager in wrestling history, to which Rush had two choices. He tagged Paul Heyman in his answer, dubbing him as the greatest of all time, and former WWE Superstar MVP as well.

Check out Lio's tweet below:

The tweet garnered a response from MVP himself, and his tweet hinted that he's intrigued by the idea of managing the former Cruiserweight Champion.

Further into the session, Rush was asked which current female WWE Superstar he would like to manage. Rush picked former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

Paul Heyman is widely regarded by many as possibly the greatest manager in pro-wrestling history. He was immediately brought to WWE after ECW was purchased. Ever since then, Heyman has taken on several crucial roles in WWE, including that of an on-screen manager for several Superstars. Heyman was a lead writer on SmackDown in mid-2002 and his efforts led to the blue show being saved from cancelation.

Brock Lesnar debuted on the main roster in 2002 with Heyman by his side. 18 years later, Heyman is still managing Lesnar and has been instrumental in The Beast turning into one of the biggest Superstars of all time. Looking at Heyman's credentials, it's no surprise that Superstars want him to be their manager.

Advertisement

Lio Rush has managed Bobby Lashley in the past. The duo used to be regularly featured on WWE RAW in 2018-19. Rush was by Lashley's side during his long feud with Finn Balor that culminated with The Demon King putting down Lashley at WrestleMania 35 for the Intercontinental title.

The alliance came to an end after WrestleMania 35 when Rush began an imposed sabbatical from WWE. Sasha Banks also left for an undetermined period around the same time. While she was on hiatus, the rumor mill ran rampant with speculation suggesting that she was done with WWE and was on her way to All Elite Wrestling.

The Boss came back on the RAW after SummerSlam and turned heel in the process by attacking her friend Natalya. She's currently on Friday Night SmackDown and is slated to compete in a Fatal 5-Way Elimination match for Bayley's SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania. It would be intriguing to see Rush manage Banks somewhere down the line.