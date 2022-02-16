Brock Lesnar and 4 other current WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes has never faced

The entire pro-wrestling industry is in shock after hearing the news of Cody Rhodes and his wife Brandi Rhodes leaving AEW. Since the launch of AEW in 2019, Rhodes has been delivering scorching promos and pulling off excellent matches, contributing significantly to the success of the company.

Along with Tony Khan, Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Cody and Brandi Rhodes have made AEW the brand that it is today.

However, the Executive Vice President of All Elite Wrestling has left the company, and fans have started speculating about his return to WWE.

During his monotonous WWE run, he was squashed by many superstars and was treated like a jobber. Cody Rhodes left WWE in May 2016 due to stagnant bookings and joined another promotion.

He elevated his career after leaving WWE and is now the biggest free agent in the pro-wrestling world. He has gained incredible success on the independent scene and won various championships.

It will be interesting to see how WWE books Cody if he returns to the company after over six years.

There are plenty of exciting potential matchups for Rhodes in WWE, and in this article, we look at five Superstars Cody Rhodes has never faced before.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura's immense popularity forced WWE to sign him in 2016.

That same year, Rhodes left WWE to resume his wrestling career by joining the independent scene. With Rhodes returning to WWE, it would be great to see him ignite a legendary feud with the King of Strong Style.

The two have never collided before and therefore, this is indeed a potential dream matchup.

Edited by Prem Deshpande