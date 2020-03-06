Current WWE titleholder says she thought about "quitting a few times"

To reach the pinnacle of WWE requires talent, time, effort, dedication, and a lot of training, and even the best can be frustrated with the various things surrounding the promotion. Current NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke about how she wanted to quit WWE multiple times, and that her "own mental stability" was a problem.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Ripley said that being away from family and friends, as well as the expectations of doing better in WWE, started to take a toll on her. This is what she said:

"Yes, the training is great and the best in the world for wrestling. Amazing medical staff and coaches, everything you could ever think of. My main problem was my own mental stability - it was never really strong when I was young and had a lot of problems. When you are away from family and friends at the Performance Center, and to think that I was not doing as well as I should be or being told that I could do better started getting to me and I did think about quitting a few times."

But, Ripley has soldiered on, impressing the WWE Universe on NXT television, and winning the NXT Women's Championship from Shayna Baszler. She has also booked her ticket to WrestleMania, as she will face 10-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36, where her title will be on the line.

The 23-year-old Australian has achieved a lot in her short time in WWE, and has a very bright future ahead of her.