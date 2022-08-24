Current WWE Women who are active over the age of 40

WWE careers appear to be getting longer in recent years, with many male superstars currently still competing over the age of 50.

While there was a time when women's careers were short and sweet, there are several stars who have been part of the company for more than a decade and are still active on the roster over the age of 40.

The following list looks at just five currently active female wrestlers who are still competing over the age of 40.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix made her return to WWE last night on RAW in order to save her husband Edge from an attack at the hands of The Judgement Day. The Rated R Superstar was losing the numbers game until The Glamazon stepped in with a chair and made it clear that she was the equalizer.

This is the first time Phoenix has been seen in a ring alongside her husband since The Royal Rumble when the couple defeated The Miz and Maryse. Phoenix and Edge have two daughters together and have been able to juggle their lives on the road alongside parenting their daughters.

It's hard to believe that the WWE Hall of Famer is almost 42 years old, since she is still in fantastic shape and able to step up to the challenge of many of the current women.

#4. Natalya

Natalya made her WWE debut back in 2008 and has since become one of the best-known female wrestlers in the company. As the daughter of Jimmy "The Anvil" Neidhart and the niece of Bret Hart, she has made quite the impact in the business over the years and is now considered a veteran in the locker room.

It's hard to believe that Natalya is 40 years old, competes on a weekly basis, and is still able to stand toe-to-toe with some of the younger up-and-coming female wrestlers. After 12 years in WWE, Nattie has earned the title of veteran and has even had a hand in training several of the company's current stars.

#3. Tamina

Much like Natalya, Tamina was born for the business. Her father and brother had already made names for themselves in WWE before she was able to make her debut back in 2010. Tamina made her debut alongside The Usos and has since been able to prove her worth as both a manager and a wrestler.

Tamina is a former 24/7 and Women's Tag Team Champion. She's also among the handful of women who have retained their roles in the company for more than a decade. At the age of 44, Tamina is the oldest active female wrestler on the main roster at present.

#2. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler came to WWE when she was already in her late 30s. The former MMA star was able to create quite the impact in NXT before making her move up to the main roster.

Baszler has since been underutilized for a number of years, but under Triple H the Queen of Spades appears to be the subject of a push since she is challenging Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Baszler is now 42 years old and has only been in the business for a handful of years, but in that time she has already picked up several championships and become known as one of the deadliest strikers in the game.

#1. Asuka

Asuka came to WWE as a mother and has been able to climb up through the ranks in the company whilst also taking care of her child. The former Women's Champion was undefeated in NXT and has since lifted the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on the main roster.

Many fans are astonished to see that Asuka is already 40 years old since The Empress looks incredible for her age. And much like many of the older stars on the roster, she is still able to deliver at the highest level.

