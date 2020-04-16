Curt Hawkins reacts after being released by WWE

Curt Hawkins' latest run with WWE has come to an end

Zack Ryder's tag team partner is one of several Superstars who have been released

Curt Hawkins

Curt Hawkins has taken to Twitter to give his reaction after WWE confirmed that he has been released from his contract.

In 2014, the former Tag Team Champion made a light-hearted remark on social media after receiving his release.

“My worst nightmare has come true… I now have to start paying for my own wrist tape again! S***.”

On this occasion, Hawkins said it does not feel appropriate to joke about being fired, but he predicted that the pro wrestling community will rise stronger than ever when the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Last time I got fired I had a really funny tweet in response to it. Doesn’t really feel appropriate today. I will say this, a lot of very talented ppl lost their jobs today and out of this disaster the PRO WRESTLING community will rise stronger than ever! 🤘🏻 — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 15, 2020

Curt Hawkins released by WWE

Vince McMahon held a conference call on Wednesday to announce that WWE is planning to release talents as a cost-cutting measure due to COVID-19.

Within two hours of the announcement, a total of eight Superstars had been released, including Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Hawkins’ most memorable moment since his 2016 return came in 2019 when he teamed with Zack Ryder to win the RAW Tag Team titles from The Revival on the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show.

Advertisement

At the time, Hawkins had lost 269 matches in a row, dating all the way back to a November 2016 episode of SmackDown when he defeated Apollo Crews.