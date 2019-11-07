Dakota Kai vs Shayna Baszler confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT

Dakota Kai and Shayna Baszler will once again compete against one another

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley and the current NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler revealed the names of two partners for their upcoming first-ever four on four women's WarGames match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view event. Ripley picked Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae while Baszler chose Bianca Belair and Io Shirai.

When Ripley was asked who she wanted to pick as her fourth member, The Nightmare revealed that she had not yet made up her mind but believed that Tegan Nox's best friend Dakota Kai would not be a good choice given the fact that the nature of such a match would be unforgiving and violent. The Queen of Spades chimed in and agreed that Ripley made the right call as picking Kai for the match would be a waste.

This irked Dakota Kai who then took to Twitter to say that she will prove to both Baszler and Ripley tonight on WWE NXT that she deserves to belong on Ripley's team. She also added that she was not afraid of Baszler anymore.

Oh @QoSBaszler, I’m a wasted pick? I’ll prove to you… AND I will prove to @RheaRipley_WWE that I should be on her team. @QoSBaszler maybe there was a time I was afraid of you, but NOT ANYMORE! I’ll prove it tonight. — captain kota (@DakotaKai_WWE) November 6, 2019

NXT General Manager William Regal then immediately tweeted out where he made the match official between the two of them for tonight on NXT.

If @DakotaKai_WWE wants to prove herself to @RheaRipley_WWE, I will give her that opportunity tonight on #WWENXT against @QoSBaszler! — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) November 6, 2019

Dakota Kai's run so far in NXT

Dakota Kai made her NXT debut in 2017 and has enjoyed a modicum of success in The Black and Gold Brand. She earned a title opportunity at Shayna Baszler's NXT Women's Championship but was unable to defeat her. Ever since their first encounter, The Submission Magician has tormented The Captain of Team Kick on more than one occasion.

However, as the days went by, Kai grew more confident and started taking a stand against Baszler. After being sidelined with a torn ACL for almost nine months, Kai returned on the September 25 episode of NXT and defeated Taynara Conti in her in-ring return match.

It remains to be seen if Kai can defeat Baszler tonight on NXT and prove both Baszler and Ripley wrong.

