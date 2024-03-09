Damian Priest and 3 WWE stars who attended Dominik Mysterio’s wedding

The last year or so has been great for Dominik Mysterio professionally. After turning on his dad, Rey Mysterio, and losing to him at WrestleMania 39, Dominik has excelled as part of The Judgment Day. Since aligning with the faction, Dom Dom also won his first title when he claimed the NXT North American Championship.

While it's been a while since Dominik lost the title, recently, the 26-year-old superstar experienced a beautiful moment in his personal life. On March 7th, 2024, Dominik tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart, Marie Juliette.

Footages of the wedding have gone viral on social media, and many fans are wondering which superstars attended the heel superstar's wedding. In this article, we will look at Damian Priest and three other superstars who were part of Dominik's special day:

#4. Austin Theory attended Dominik Mysterio's wedding

Former United States Champion Austin Theory was spotted attending Dominik Mysterio's wedding. While Theory's presence on Dom Dom's big day might come as a surprise to many, in reality, it isn't, as Dominik and Theory are known to be close friends.

On many occasions, the duo have shared photos. Recently, The Judgment Day members shared an image with Theory after they landed in Australia for the Elimination Chamber. Hence, it wasn't surprising to see the SmackDown star attend Dominik's wedding.

#3. Damian Priest was the groomsman

When wrestlers work together, they are bound to form friendships that usually last a long time. Such has been the case with Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. While the duo never worked together initially, they became close as members of The Judgment Day.

Over time, their friendship developed to the point that when Dominik got married, Damian served as his groomsman. It was heartwarming to see Priest being involved in Mysterio's life in such a major capacity.

#2. Dom Dom's Mami Rhea Ripley attended his wedding

When it comes to on-screen couples in modern-day wrestling, not many can beat Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Since coming together, Dominik and Rhea have been inseparable. Together, they have created some of the best moments in the Stamford-based promotion.

Hence, it wasn't surprising to see Rhea be a part of Dominik's wedding proceedings. The Nightmare seemed to have a great time as she was spotted dancing with fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest.

#1. Dirty Dom's father Rey Mysterio was also present on the special day

Leading up to WrestleMania 39, the rivalry between Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio was arguably the biggest father-son rivalry in wrestling. Since turning on his father, Dominik has yet to reconcile with him. However, their feud is only limited to the squared circle.

Outside WWE, Dominik and Rey share a great relationship. In fact, early in his career, Dominik worked plenty with his father, which benefitted the young star. Therefore, given he is Dominik's father, the Lucha Libre legend was spotted having a great time at his son's wedding.

