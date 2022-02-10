Former WWE Superstar says Damian Priest is a future Hall of Famer

Former WWE superstar Killer Kross (f.k.a Karrion Kross) believes that current United States Champion Damian Priest will one day be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Both Priest and Kross paid their dues on the independent scene before making it to WWE, where they both found success competing on the NXT brand. In recent times, however, Priest has gone onto impress on the WWE main roster, winning the United States Championship and performing at Wrestlemania. Meanwhile, Kross struggled to make a name for himself due to poor booking and inferior presentation.

During an online signing for superstars, Kross described his admiration for the United States Champion with hopes of sharing the ring one day.

"I got to know him personally. We hung out quite a bit outside of work. He's going to be a WWE Hall of Famer. He's a consummate professional, he's a good human being." Kross added: If we were in a building with a bigger attendance and we had 25 to 30 more minutes, we could give something really, really special, especially because we have similar styles and in the ways that we don't compliment each other, it would make for a really interesting chemistry". H/T Cultaholic

Kross' brawling style mixed up against Priest's high-flying agility would make for a compelling rematch.

Killer Kross and Damian Priest faced off in NXT

During Kross' run in NXT he went toe to toe with the Archer of Infamy Damian Priest at NXT New Year's Evil.

In what would be the beginning of Kross' journey to the NXT Championship, Damian Priest had a hard-fought clash against the dangerous Kross, but in the end came up short.

Although the two superstars only faced off once in WWE, their chemistry was clear for all to see.

Kross recently returned to the independent scene alongside valet Scarlett Bordeaux.

