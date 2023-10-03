Damian Priest to cost Dominik Mysterio his place in The Judgment Day? 4 possible finishes for "Dirty" Dom's rematch vs. Trick Williams

On this week's episode of NXT, Dominik Mysterio will have quite a task at hand when he faces Trick Williams for the NXT North American Championship. The contest is a rematch set by Rhea Ripley after Dirty Dom lost the North American Title to Williams at NXT No Mercy 2023.

Dominik Mysterio will have tons of pressure on him heading into the match. On this week's RAW, Damian Priest questioned the 26-year-old's abilities. To everyone's surprise, Rhea Ripley also told Dominik that he better not come home if he failed to win the gold.

In this article, we will look at four possible endings to the NXT North American Championship match between Dominik Mysterio and Trick Williams.

#4 Dominik Mysterio vs. Trick Williams ends in a no-contest

NXT No Mercy last week was arguably one of the best premium live events WWE has hosted this year. While the show included many moments that sent the WWE Universe in a state of shock, the one event that was hard to digest was to see Dominik Mysterio lose his North American Championship.

Given The Judgment Day's dominance, many expected Dominik to stay champ for quite a while. However, the fact that WWE booked him to lose could indicate that the promotion looks at this feud as something that will continue for a long time. If that's the case, it will be best for the upcoming match to end in a no-contest.

If that happens, it would benefit WWE in two ways. While Dominik Mysterio wouldn't suffer consequences from Ripley and The Judgment Day, the Stamford-based promotion will be able to increase the life of this rivalry.

#3 The Judgment Day helps Dominik win

On the latest edition of RAW, when Trick Williams introduced himself to the WWE Universe as the North American Champion, his promo was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and JD McDonagh. The heel faction members told Williams they would be present when he faced Dominik again.

This statement by the fearsome faction could indicate that when Williams and Dominik meet inside the ring, The Judgment Day will do everything in its power to make the latter win. After all, Dominik won the North American Title for the first time due to interference by his team members.

#2 Carmelo Hayes helps Trick Williams win

For a long time now, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams have shared a great bond. It is good to see that despite going in separate directions, the duo still has great respect for each other. The same was seen at NXT No Mercy when Hayes congratulated Williams for his win backstage, whereas Williams consoled Hayes for his loss.

Given the history between The Judgment Day and Carmelo Hayes, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former NXT Champion come to his friend's aid on NXT. If this happens, Williams will get a considerable boost in his bid to retain the championship.

#1 Damian Priest costs Dominik Mysterio his championship opportunity

During the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley vented her frustration on Damian Priest and blamed him for Dominik's loss at NXT No Mercy. That's when the Money in the Bank winner responded to Ripley by hoisting his briefcase, showing off his title, and asking her where was "Dirty" Dom's gold.

While it is still early to say, it seems as if Priest is not very happy with Dominik Mysterio. If that's the case, he could turn on him and cost the 26-year-old his title opportunity. Even if The Archer of Infamy has to suffer consequences once he betrays his stablemate, he would still be good, considering he has the Money in the Bank contract and the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

