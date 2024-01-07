Damian Priest and Finn Balor to lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to 9-time champion's faction? Exploring the possibility 

Damian Priest and Finn Balor have been the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions since October 2023. The Judgment Day members could drop the titles to 9-time champion's faction shortly.

The faction in question is none other than Bobby Lashley's stable on WWE SmackDown. The 9-time champion joined forces with The Street Profits last year, leading to the former RAW Tag Team Champions embracing the dark side.

However, things haven't turned out how The All Mighty would have expected. The faction has arguably failed to leave its mark on the blue brand since its inception.

However, on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Bobby Lashely declared his intentions of turning things around in 2024 before warning The Judgment Day. The All Mighty revealed his plans of dethroning Damian Priest and Finn Balor in the new year.

Truth be told, Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits are a formidable trio and has what it takes to usurp a dominant faction like The Judgment Day. It wouldn't be surprising if the heel stable walk the talk and go on to defeat Damian Priest and Finn Balor to capture the Undisputed Tag Team Titles shortly. Though it is only speculation now, the possibility of this occurring is not out of the question.

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashely on recruiting a female member to his faction

Bobby Lashley revealed that his faction is considering adding a female member to their ranks in an earlier interview on WWE's After The Bell podcast.

While several names have been rumored to join the 9-time champion's faction, The All Mighty commented on the possibility of B-Fab joining his group on the blue brand.

"Since I've come together with the Street Profits, a lot of people have hit me up on social media, or they've just walked up to me at the show and tried to say, 'Hey man, I'd love to join your group or see what you guys have.' Of course, we're open to hearing any suggestions. We did toy around with having a female join the group, and I've heard some different suggestions on that also. B-Fab did come with something that was very interesting. I'm not quite sure we're gonna work with her, but right now, what she did present to me last week was very interesting and I want to see if that can manifest into anything," Lashley said. [H/T: Fightful]

It remains to be seen though if the faction does expand in the coming weeks, or does the All Mighty take his time to decide.

Do you want Bobby Lashley's faction to dethrone The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

