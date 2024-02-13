Damian Priest to be forced to defend his Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE WrestleMania 40? Major twist explored

WWE has some extremely talented, over, and at times polarizing world champions on the men's side. Roman Reigns is perhaps the most notable as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but Seth Rollins, Gunther, Logan Paul, and even Ilja Dragunov can all hold claim to being top tier title holders.

Every champion in the Stamford-based company has to look over their shoulder courtesy of one man: Damian Priest. The Judgment Day member is the current Men's Money in the Bank briefcase holder, which means he has a guaranteed title opportunity. However, an interesting twist could take place that could jeopardize that narrative.

There is a chance that The Archer of Infamy could put his Money in the Bank briefcase on the line in the near future, perhaps even at WrestleMania 40. If he does, the perfect person to challenge for it, and maybe even win the briefcase, is R-Truth.

Expand Tweet

Priest and Truth have had an interesting dynamic on WWE television since the latter returned at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. R-Truth is so funny that Damian kind of liked him, but The Archer of Infamy has ultimately attacked the former 24/7 Champion multiple times.

It has become abundantly clear now that Truth is not welcome in The Judgment Day. Now that the 52-year-old star has come to realize it, this could lead to the pair fighting one-on-one. R-Truth could want the added stakes, which in turn would make the match between the two even bigger.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce would likely be fine forcing the Money in the Bank briefcase to be on the line, given his annoyance with The Judgment Day in the past. Additionally, WrestleMania's top matches look to all be booked, so this gives something important for Priest to do. Beyond that, if Truth indeed defeats Priest to win the briefcase, it would really shake up weekly television.

The Judgment Day will have a big match on WWE RAW next week

While it remains to be seen what Damian Priest and R-Truth might do at WrestleMania 40, both WWE Superstars will have a chance to lock horns next week on RAW. However, it won't be a standard singles match.

Damian Priest will team up with Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh for an eight-man tag team match. The Judgment Day collective will battle against R-Truth, The Miz, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa.

The Miz and DIY have recently bonded despite their rocky past. DIY also saved R-Truth from a beatdown on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW. As a result, it makes sense for Ciampa and Gargano to team up with the Awesome Truth.

Expand Tweet

DIY has made it their goal to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles from The Judgment Day. If Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate do not emerge victorious at the Elimination Chamber 2024, a win here could put Ciampa and Gargano back in title contention.

Are you excited about the eight-man tag team match next week on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE