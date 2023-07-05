Damian Priest to lose his Money in the Bank contract to a popular star at SummerSlam 2023? Exploring the possibility

Damian Priest won the contract in the Men's Ladder Match at the Money in the Bank event. During the World Heavyweight Championship battle that night, Priest unintentionally cost Finn Balor a chance to win the title against Seth Rollins.

Finn Balor was on the brink of winning the gold when Priest showed up and distracted Balor. Rollins took advantage of the situation and won, leaving the two Judgement Day members uncomfortable and seething.

Balor's quest for the title will seemingly continue for the time being. Fans saw the animosity between him and Damian Priest and Finn Balor deepen on the most recent episode of RAW, as the latter cost Priest a chance to cash in on Rollins.

Balor's exact motivations are unknown. It's a mystery whether he hindered Priest's cash-in attempt on purpose or whether he was simply seeking vengeance for his loss against Rollins and unintentionally scuppered Damian Priest's chances.

Considering the current rivalry between Balor and Rollins, the perfect scenario would be for Damian Priest to cash-in his MITB briefcase on Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, with tensions between Balor and Priest increasing, fans may see Balor have a go at Priest's Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam 2023. It will be interesting to watch what transpires in the coming weeks.

Damian Priest says everything is fine between him and Balor

Even if the pairing of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley has recently gained a lot of attention, it is uncertain whether WWE will split up The Judgment Day because all its members have a lot to contribute together.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Tonight, Finn Bálor costs Damian Priest a potential Money in the Bank Cash-in.



The end of The Judgement Day may be upon us…

#WWERaw Saturday at #MITB , Damian Priest potentially costs Finn Bálor the World Heavyweight Championship.Tonight, Finn Bálor costs Damian Priest a potential Money in the Bank Cash-in.The end of The Judgement Day may be upon us… Saturday at #MITB, Damian Priest potentially costs Finn Bálor the World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, Finn Bálor costs Damian Priest a potential Money in the Bank Cash-in.The end of The Judgement Day may be upon us…#WWERaw https://t.co/VrVVfBrWmt

Damian Priest revealed the situation between him and Balor at the post-Money in the Bank press conference, saying that things were well between them.

“Look, sometimes there are misunderstandings. To be fair, we had a few lately. But, as far as The Judgment Day is concerned, Finn Balor and I are concerned, we are brothers. Everything is good. I think he wasn’t sure if I was there to cash in on him, which wasn’t the goal. It wasn’t an idea of mine. I did not wanna do that. I wanted Seth to feel the pressure of me possibly cashing in, and I wanted Finn to win the title. Fortunately, didn’t happen that way. I cannot control that. Finn had the match won, just didn’t win. I mean there’s nothing I can do about it.” [H/T EssentiallySports]

The Archer of Infamy's remark was intended to ease the hostility between him and Finn. Only time will tell what happens in the coming weeks. Let's wait and watch.

Poll : 0 votes