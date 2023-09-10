Damian Priest to lose his Money in the Bank contract to a surprising WWE Superstar? Hint: It's not The Judgment Day 

WWE could throw a major curveball at fans in the coming days as the creative team could have Damian Priest drop his Money in the Bank briefcase to a 33-year-old star.

The superstar in question is none other than JD McDonagh. As you may know, the former NXT star suggested Damian Priest get rid of his MITB briefcase a few weeks ago. On the latest episode of RAW, McDonagh presented Priest with a new custom purple case. While the two parties seemed to be on the same page on the night, things may not turn out well for The Archer of Infamy in the coming days.

Expand Tweet

The creative team might have McDonagh turn on the former United States Champion, forcing him to put his MITB briefcase on the line. The 33-year-old could then capture the contract with the help of Finn Balor before successfully cashing it to win his first title on the main roster.

Hall of Famer feels Damian Priest could become a top babyface in WWE

It has been speculated recently that Damian Priest could undergo a significant character change. One of the top heels of the red brand, The Archer of Infamy, is rumored to turn babyface very soon.

Bully Ray recently shared his honest opinion on Priest's potential character change. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said that Priest had the tools to become one of the top babyfaces in the company.

"You would think that by watching him, he [Priest] has 'heel' written all over him, but he actually has the opportunity to be a quality babyface. And if you are a babyface that they have plans for (...) if they have plans for you in the WWE, it's much better for you to be a babyface than a heel." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day member does adopt a babyface gimmick in the coming days.

Do you want Damian Priest to turn face? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.