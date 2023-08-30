Damian Priest may be replaced this weekend at WWE Payback as the issues in The Judgment Day reach boiling point

The recent tension between The Judgment Day members reached a boiling point this week on WWE RAW after JD McDonagh's constant interference in the group's business on numerous occasions. After the Biggest Party of The Summer, McDonagh started to have more conversations with Finn Balor away from the stable.

However, Damian Priest has been growing wary of McDonagh's intentions as he doesn't trust the Irish Ace and wants nothing to do with him. Meanwhile, Finn Balor trusts his former student and often vouches for him.

Recently, it was announced that Damian Priest and Finn Balor will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Payback 2023. But the tension between Balor and Priest is far from over, as the latter still has the Money in the Bank briefcase.

It would be for the best that The Judgment Day ends up holding all the gold on Monday Night RAW, but Finn Balor shouldn't win the titles alongside Damian Priest. JD McDonagh should replace Priest and end up winning the gold alongside his mentor, which will allow him to join the stable.

Why should JD McDonagh replace Damian Priest and eventually join The Judgment Day after WWE Payback 2023?

Earlier this year, JD McDonagh finally made his main roster debut after working for WWE's developmental for years. The Irish Ace stacked a couple of victories on Monday Night RAW before he eventually met The Judgment Day's Finn Balor on the brand.

Meanwhile, The Prince has distanced himself from his group after he failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship, and Priest ended up winning the Money in the Bank contract. Things might change sooner rather than later as Mami Rhea Ripley warned both Priest and Balor to end their issues.

However, multiple failures have caused him to drift away from The Judgment Day and get closer to his former protege on the same brand. The only way to legitimize Finn Balor on the main roster is by putting the gold on him at the upcoming premium live event.

