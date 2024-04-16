Damian Priest must avoid making one mistake with The Judgment Day in Rhea Ripley's absence

Rhea Ripley vacated her Women's World Championship on WWE RAW this week after announcing that she suffered an arm injury.

With Mami forced to take time off from television, questions are mounting about who should lead The Judgment Day in her absence. Although the heel faction never specifically said it, Rhea Ripley was widely considered the group's leader.

However, the creative team repeatedly showed tension between Ripley and Damian Priest over leadership debates. It is expected that he will step in to take control of the group, and this is where he needs to avoid making mistakes should he intend to keep The Judgment Day together.

He must refrain from antagonizing other members of The Judgment Day by being dismissive of their ideas and forcing his authority. He is bound to interact with friction, but the creative team could do it masterfully to set up an inevitable implosion.

Arrogance against long-time tag team partner

This week on RAW, Finn Balor suggested he and Damian Priest focus on reclaiming tag team gold. But Damian Priest wanted The Prince to concentrate solely on Jey Uso, whom he faced in a singles match on the show. Although Balor obliged, it would be fair if he took issue with Priest prioritizing his singles title.

If Priest has to come out of the imminent implosion as a top babyface, he must not use his fellow Judgment Day members as mere stooges to help his title reign. Instead, losing the tag team title and winning the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania is an excellent source of slow-budding friction among the group.

Dominik Mysterio's allegiance with Rhea Ripley over Damian Priest

Dominik Mysterio is expected to build himself as a top heel in Rhea Ripley's absence, but he is bound to remain attached to Mami. If Damian Priest uses Domninik's relationship with Rhea Ripley to taunt him when he loses or makes wrong decisions, it will push his ally away.

JD McDonagh is loyal to Finn Balor, and mistreatment at the hands of Damian Priest will push Dominik towards them. Priest must have complete trust in them if he wants to lead the group. If not, the threat of betrayal will look strong moving forward.

The new trend with babyfaces in the Triple H era

As was the case with Jey Uso and Bayley, turning babyface doesn't spare superstars from facing the repercussions of their actions while they were a heel. The same could be true for Damian Priest, and it would be more brutal. The Judgment Day has bullied the RAW roster for a long time, and a lonely Priest with the championship will be a relatively more accessible target.

Priest could use The Judgment Day to his advantage in the early stages of the title reign. The heel faction may betray him sooner than we think, and The Archer of Infamy would need fans' sympathy. It should look like he has a different ideology from the group rather than being shown as someone who failed as a leader.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback