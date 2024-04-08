Damian Priest could remove 3-time WWE Champion from The Judgment Day after his big win at WrestleMania 40

Damian Priest of The Judgment Day cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 on newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre.

Now that The Archer of Infamy has grabbed the prestigious title, he could remove three-time champion Dominik Mysterio from the stable.

Dominik Mysterio is an integral part of The Judgment Day. The talented wrestler has established himself as a heel with his incredible character work and has also improved massively inside the ring. Additionally, his proximity to Rhea Ripley means Dom Dom holds significant control.

While everything seems to be going well for Dominik, he could be removed from the group for his recent actions.

His alliance with Santos Escobar created tension within The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio's collaboration with Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma has not gone well with the rest of The Judgment Day members. In the past few weeks, Ripley has confronted her Latino Heat for not informing Mami before linking up with Escobar on SmackDown.

Dirty Dom teamed up with Escobar on Night One of WrestleMania 40 in a losing affair against his father, Rey Mysterio, and Andrade. Notably, none of The Judgment Day members came out to assist Dominik during the tag match at The Show of Shows.

Failed to deal with Ricochet

Ricochet has been embroiled in a rivalry with the heel faction for the past few weeks. The group has attempted to gain control of the RAW roster and set their sights on the high flyer. They employed Dominik and JD McDonagh to handle Ricochet, but the duo were beaten soundly.

While Ricochet’s feud with The Judgment Day has centered on his animosity with the whole faction, Dominik's alliance with the LDF and failure to deal with the former have raised questions about his future.

Failing to recruit Andrade

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Dominik Mysterio turned his attention towards Andrade and cajoled his stablemates to recruit the former AEW superstar. The group extended a complete membership to Andrade on the condition that he would deal with Ricochet.

Dom's plans were thwarted when Andrade intervened to save Rey Mysterio during a recent SmackDown episode, aligning himself with The Master of 619. This led to a tag team match at WrestleMania, where Andrade and Rey faced off against Dirty Dom and Santos Escobar.

Given his recent failures and indifferent attitude, the NXT North American Champion's future in the group remains uncertain. It will be interesting to see how Priest and company will deal with Dominik in the coming weeks.

