Damian Priest could be replaced with 33-year-old star following recent issues with Judgment Day member

Damian Priest and Finn Balor have had issues in recent weeks after Balor cost his Judgment Day teammate his match against Seth Rollins.

Balor had no business interfering in the match, and Priest took another dig at him this week on WWE RAW when he made it clear that he didn't want him at ringside for his match against Matt Riddle.

Best Wrestling Club @wwe_best_club

#WWERaw The tension between The Judgement Day is real, it could go either them Kicking Finn out or maybe even kick Damian out The tension between The Judgement Day is real, it could go either them Kicking Finn out or maybe even kick Damian out #WWERaw https://t.co/N5rlMlDMgJ

Priest was able to qualify for Money in the Bank, which raises a question as to whether or not he could have gotten the job done on his own without Balor's interference.

If Priest wins the Money in the Bank briefcase, the tension within Judgment Day could finally boil over, since Balor wants Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship and Priest could be the man to get it.

Recently, Balor has been looking to recruit a new member of the group – but rather than being an addition, it could now be a replacement.

Will JD McDonagh replace Damian Priest in WWE's Judgment Day?

Damian Priest could become too big for his team at some point, since it is now reported that he is seen as a legitimate main-event contender on RAW.

The Judgment Day has been a huge part of his recent success, and JD McDonagh could really improve under the guidance of the group if he is seen as a worthy replacement.

Balor has a history with his fellow Irishman, and during his last few RAW appearances, Finn has been seen backstage scouting him.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are also a huge part of The Judgment Day, and Ripley is close friends with Priest, so it's unclear how he would be removed from the group, but it could be an interesting angle.

Do you think Damian Priest will be replaced in The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes