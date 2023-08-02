Damian Priest's Money in the Bank push could get derailed due to WWE's booking, veteran says (Exclusive)

The Money in the Bank briefcase is a valuable item in WWE as it has historically helped superstars become world champions on WWE, and Damian Priest also hopes to do the same. Vince Russo, however, feels WWE needs to be careful with their booking of Priest, and he explained why on this week's Legion of RAW.

Priest has been amongst the most impressive talents in WWE as he's used his experience to emerge as the next potential main event star.

WWE giving him a Money in the Bank win is a hint of their trust in him; however, it hasn't exactly translated to a favorable win-loss record. Vince Russo was unhappy over the fact that Damian Priest was on the losing end far too often on TV, as each loss negatively impacted the superstar's character.

Russo was personally a big fan of Priest and felt he had the tools to be a major player in WWE with the right creative decisions:

"And why are you going to beat the guy with the case? The guy with the case is supposed to be a threat. He is supposed to be a threat at any time he can get it," Russo revealed on Legion of RAW. "You're beating the guy with the case! I don't get it. See now; Priest is someone I would be high on. He looks like he's a company guy. He's young; he's good-looking. I mean, I don't get it." [55:00 - 56:00]

Vince Russo highlights another mistake WWE is committing with Damian Priest

While reviewing the latest RAW episode, Vince Russo noted the timing issues with the Monday Night program and how WWE offers 'house show quality' main events on television.

He also had a problem with WWE's over-reliance on teasing a Money in the Bank cash-in. Damian Priest has already been involved in multiple moments where he was about to hand over his contract to the referee.

Russo urged WWE to be more imaginative with the Money in the Bank winner, as repeating the same angles will hurt Damian Priest in the long run. Vince added:

"The show is on here from 6 to 9. At 8:32, they got into the main event. 8:32, a house show main event! Bro, how many times do you think they've teased the cash-in, but it was not official? How many times have they done that?" [54:00 - 54:59]

Do you think WWE will book Damian Priest to cash in his MITB contract successfully? Sound off in the comments section below.

