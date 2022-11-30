Damian Priest shares hilarious reaction to being told he was teaming up with Bad Bunny in WWE

Damian Priest had a hilarious reaction when he was told he was going to be paired with Bad Bunny in WWE.

Bad Bunny arrived in WWE in January 2021. He performed his song "Booker T" with the Hall of Famer at Royal Rumble. The music star began a feud with The Miz and aligned himself with Damian Priest. Damian and Bad Bunny defeated The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

In a clip from Sheamus' Celtic Workouts posted on the company's TikTok, Damian admitted that he initially thought he was being paired with a wrestler given the terrible name of Bad Bunny:

“I remember when they asked me and they’re like, ‘So we’re going to pair you with Bad Bunny.’ And in my head I was like, you named a wrestler Bad Bunny?”

Priest revealed that it was Triple H that had to explain that it was the artist Bad Bunny:

“And then Hunter was like, ‘No, like the artist Bad Bunny!’ I was like ‘Oh, yeah, that makes sense.'" [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Former WWE writer on Damian Priest in Judgment Day

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently discussed Damian Priest in The Judgment Day faction on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

Russo claimed that Priest was the only one in the group that looked like they belonged and the rest were miscast:

"Bro, Dominik Mysterio looks like a child! Okay, bro? He has got a baby face. He looks like a big kid. Every week we come on here about the miscasting. He is miscast in that role. Rhea Ripley is miscast in that role. Finn Balor is miscast in that role," stated Vince Russo. "The only person I would have possibly booked on this crew is Damian Priest. He is the only one. The rest of them do not fit, bro." [10:14 - 10:50]

The Judgment Day got the better of The O.C. on this past Monday's episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Damian's faction in WWE.

