Dangerous mistake, major WWE spoiler  - 4 embarrassing botches you probably missed at WrestleMania XL Night Two 

WWE WrestleMania XL Night One had already set the tone for the weekend with one of the greatest main event matches of all time.

Night Two was able to follow suit with the card mostly being solid throughout and the main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns being one of the most entertaining matches in WrestleMania history.

Whilst there weren't as many major botches on Night Two, there were still several that the WWE Universe noticed throughout.

#4. Kevin Owens manages to save Logan Paul

Whilst this wasn't a major botch, it could have resulted in an injury if Logan Paul and Kevin Owens didn't react fast. Whilst they were on the top rope, Kevin Owens was going for a suplex on Logan Paul but his foot slipped off the rope at the last second so he was forced to react fast and still get a decent move that didn't injure the Champion.

It was clearly fast thinking from both men to avoid a major botch and what could have been an injury to Paul.

#3. Who's under the ring?

The main event was contested under Bloodline Rules which meant that interference from several WWE Superstars was expected. There were several stars who came out from under the ring throughout the match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, but the main one of note was The Undertaker.

Before the end of the match, the apron was pulled back as a table was taken out and the WWE Universe noticed that there was a hand under the ring. This gave away the fact that someone would be entering as a quick surprise, but not many fans guessed it would be The Undertaker.

#2. Snoop Dogg botches the WWE WrestleMania attendance

Snoop Dogg was part of WrestleMania to promote his gin and juice combination and was on commentary for the Philadelphia Street Fight. After the match, he made his entrance again to announce the combined attendance for WrestleMania and somehow botched the figures.

Snoop clearly changed the attendance to 145,420 just to include his favorite number when in fact the attendance was 145,298. Triple H noted in the press conference after that the total attendance was 145,298 despite what Snoop Dogg announced.

#1. Bobby Lashley didn't lock the legs

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits were able to get some revenge as part of their Philadelphia Street Fight, especially since referee Bubba Ray Dudley was happy to help. Karrion Kross was the one who took the most of the abuse after AOP was taken out by Montez Ford and Scarlett was put through a table by B-Fab.

The final spot of the match saw Karrion Kross put through a table as Ford delivered a Splash from the top rope, but as Lashley put the table up he forgot to lock the legs so it broke as soon as Kross was put on top and narrowly avoided being injured from the spot.

