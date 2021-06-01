Dangerous Tekkers regain the IWGP Tag Team Championships by beating popular Bullet Club duo

During NJPW's Road to Dominion show at Korakuen Hall, Dangerous Tekkers regained the IWGP Tag Team Championships. The duo of Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi defeated the Guerrillas of Destiny to become two-time IWGP Tag Team Champions.

Before the start of the main event, Miho Abe made her return to New Japan Pro Wrestling and accompanied Taichi and Sabre Jr. during their entrance. Abe, who has been absent from NJPW for a while, broke into tears while making her way out to the ring.

Dangerous Tekkers and GoD have been feuding with each other for months now. At this year's Wrestle Kingdom 15, the Bullet Club team of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa defeated their arch-rivals to become seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions.

Over the course of the past few months, GoD and Dangerous Tekkers have collided on multiple occasions and have delivered some of the best tag team matches in recent memory. Their bout at the Road to Dominion show was no different.

Despite outside interference from Bullet Club's Jado and Gedo, the duo of Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi survived the onslaught with little assistance from fellow Suzuki Gun stablemate Douki.

Eventually, it was Sabre Jr. who pinned Tama with the Zack Driver to end the match around the 25-minute mark.

Zack Sabre Jr. challenged any tag team in Japan to step up to the Dangerous Tekkers

After the win, Zack Sabre Jr. cut another brilliant promo, as he claimed that Dangerous Tekkers are the best tag team in the world. Since the borders are currently closed, Sabre Jr. and Taichi won't be able to challenge any given tag team around the world but are willing to face any tag team in Japan.

With their win at Road to Dominion, it now seems that Dangerous Tekkers' feud against the Guerrillas of Destiny has concluded. Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. have promised to help in the growth of NJPW's tag team division through their second reign as the IWGP Tag Team Champions.