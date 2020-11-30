Darby Allin became the first home-grown champion in AEW when he beat Cody to win the TNT Championship. Allin has often been compared to a young Jeff hardy. Both wrestlers are daredevils and have their own set of high-flying maneuvers. In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, Darby Allin addressed comparisons to Jeff Hardy.

Darby Allin wants a dream match with Jeff Hardy

Darby Allin was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes. During the interview, Allin was asked about how he feels about being compared to Jeff Hardy. Darby Allin replied that he was fine with it although he himself did not care to make a comparison:

I feel fine about it. You know, I never searched to get compared to Jeff Hardy, like I never care to compare – but if it's there, it's there. But to me, there's always one Darby Allin and one Jeff Hardy.

When asked about whether he would like to step inside the squared circle with Jeff Hardy, Allin said that he would. Allin also named Jeff's brother Matt Hardy, who is signed to AEW already, as someone else he would love to face:

Yeah, absolutely. I would love to step in the ring with someone who is as creative and driven as artistically as he is, I feel like he would always be able to go. Even with Matt, I want to step in the ring with him and just create some art.

Darby Allin also opened up about his goals for the future. Allin said that he wanted to make the TNT Championship one of the most important titles in pro wrestling. He also made it clear that his goal was to main event an AEW PPV in the future:

I want to make the TNT Championship one of the most important things in professional wrestling, period. I want to main event a pay-per-view. That's a big one. So right now the TNT Championship is my biggest concern and then main-eventing a pay-per-view.

Darby Allin will be in action on this weeks' special 'Winter is coming' episode of AEW Dynamite. Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes will team up to face Ricky Starks and 'Powerhouse' Will Hobbs of Team Taz. We saw Cody and Taz get into a war of words on Dynamite last week. The week before that, Will Hobbs turned on Cody, hitting him with a steel chair and announcing his alleigance towards Team Taz.