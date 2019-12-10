Dark Order invade Being The Elite, two AEW wrestlers teased as future members

Karan Bedi

Looks like they might increase their numbers!

From the looks of things, The Dark Order aren't going away any time soon. They essentially invaded the Being The Elite show by constantly showing up and asking the others to join The Dark Order and start winning. The vignettes have also shown up on AEW Dynamite, as Evil Uno and Stu Grayson have been trying to recruit new members.

They tried to recruit Marko Stunt but were thwarted by a returning Luchasaurus. Since then, the vignettes have been angling to make winners out of losers by getting them to join the Order.

On Being The Elite, two AEW Wrestlers were teased as future members.

As the episode ended, both Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler noticed what was going on and passed a flyer for joining The Dark Order. The scene then cut and a hand could be seen taking the contact info at the end.

It makes sense that The Dark Order would recruit wrestlers that have been losing. Brandon Cutler hasn't won a match as of yet while Michael Nakazawa has won just one match so far. Earlier, Nakazawa could be seen complaining to Kenny Omega in the gym that he hadn't done much and that even Hikaru Shida was getting more matches than him.

To add insult to injury, Shida came along and started lifting heavier weights than him. Nakazawa just stood there and held back his tears at being bested.

Who do you think will join The Dark Order? Comment below!